Azerbaijan names total volume of funds spent on restoration of liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Around 372.1 million manat ($218.8 million), or 16.9 percent of the total amount of funds provided by the state budget of Azerbaijan for restoration of the country's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War], was spent, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.
Totally, the state budget for 2021 allocated 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion) for the restoration of the liberated territories.
The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in the first half of the year amounted to 11.7 billion manat ($6.88 billion), expenses - 11.5 billion manat ($6.76 billion).
---
