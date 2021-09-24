ADB to fund Georgia’s National Vaccines Deployment Plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Tamilla Mammadova

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $15 million loan to support Georgia’s National Vaccines Deployment Plan, Trend reports via the ADB.

As reported, this loan will be used for purchasing and delivering an estimated 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as well as syringes, safety boxes, and other items for administering vaccines.

It is financed through ADB’s $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility launched in December 2020 to offer rapid and equitable vaccine-related support to ADB developing member countries.

According to the ADB, this project will help save lives in Georgia and restore the confidence of citizens.

The project builds on ADB’s earlier support for Georgia’s COVID-19 response.

