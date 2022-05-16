Iranian currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,756 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 16 Iranian rial on May 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,510 51,505 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,932 41,923 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,186 4,180 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,325 4,313 1 Danish krone DKK 5,876 5,877 1 Indian rupee INR 542 543 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,542 136,562 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,929 21,799 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,521 32,504 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,537 32,527 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,329 26,381 1 South African rand ZAR 2,600 2,598 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,714 2,714 1 Russian ruble RUB 649 648 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,172 29,141 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,189 30,171 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,428 48,468 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,858 33,875 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,742 8,740 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,188 6,187 100 Thai baths THB 120,850 120,877 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,551 9,556 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,843 32,723 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,756 43,731 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,728 9,727 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,888 13,888 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,872 2,874 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,172 80,068 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,361 3,361 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,780 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,995 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,080 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

