...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 16

Finance Materials 16 May 2022 10:10
Iranian currency rates for May 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have grown and 9 have decreased in price, compared to May 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,756 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 16

Iranian rial on May 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,510

51,505

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,932

41,923

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,186

4,180

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,325

4,313

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,876

5,877

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

543

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,542

136,562

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,929

21,799

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,521

32,504

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,537

32,527

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,329

26,381

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,600

2,598

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,714

2,714

1 Russian ruble

RUB

649

648

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,172

29,141

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,189

30,171

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,428

48,468

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,858

33,875

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,742

8,740

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,188

6,187

100 Thai baths

THB

120,850

120,877

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,551

9,556

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,843

32,723

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,756

43,731

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,728

9,727

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,888

13,888

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,872

2,874

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,172

80,068

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,361

3,361

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,780 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,995 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,080 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more