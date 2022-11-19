Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for November 19

Finance Materials 19 November 2022 10:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to November 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,462 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 19

Iranian rial on November 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,980

49,928

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,104

44,465

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,958

4,009

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,125

4,195

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,844

5,869

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,322

136,362

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,861

18,918

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,994

30,086

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,075

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,389

31,492

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,868

25,810

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,437

2,435

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,257

2,257

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

697

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,056

28,279

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,580

30,642

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,828

41,250

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,144

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,140

32,213

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,593

8,562

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,900

5,926

100 Thai baths

THB

117,331

118,474

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,224

9,243

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,358

31,482

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,462

43,656

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,099

9,133

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,436

15,359

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,690

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,699

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,676

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,419

73,186

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,118

4,156

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,985

12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,200 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,098 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,729 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 349,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 362,000-365,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more