Iranian currency rates for November 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to November 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,462 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 19 Iranian rial on November 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,980 49,928 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,104 44,465 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,958 4,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,125 4,195 1 Danish krone DKK 5,844 5,869 1 Indian rupee INR 515 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,322 136,362 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,861 18,918 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,994 30,086 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,075 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,389 31,492 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,868 25,810 1 South African rand ZAR 2,437 2,435 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,257 2,257 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 697 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,056 28,279 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,580 30,642 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,828 41,250 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,140 32,213 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,593 8,562 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,900 5,926 100 Thai baths THB 117,331 118,474 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,224 9,243 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,358 31,482 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,462 43,656 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,099 9,133 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,436 15,359 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,690 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,419 73,186 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,118 4,156 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,200 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,098 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,729 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 349,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 362,000-365,000 rials.

