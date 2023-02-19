Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 19 February 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to February 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,924 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 19

Iranian rial on February 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,580

50,531

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,428

45,465

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,019

4,027

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,083

4,111

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,032

6,022

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,606

137,047

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,977

15,945

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,309

31,294

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,309

31,343

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,237

26,362

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,325

2,325

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,221

2,228

1 Russian ruble

RUB

568

563

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,847

28,952

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,429

31,430

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,319

39,528

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,705

31,679

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,752

8,756

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,118

6,132

100 Thai baths

THB

121,844

122,079

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,479

9,562

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,415

32,618

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,924

44,869

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,394

9,396

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,889

15,851

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,759

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

470

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,731

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,653

75,944

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,994

4,024

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,296 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,839 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 474,000-477,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 508,000-511,000 rials.

---

