Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for February 10

Finance Materials 10 February 2024 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 10

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 10, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 15 decreased in price compared to February 7.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,282 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 10

Rial on February 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,031

52,870

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,994

48,269

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,012

3,988

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,975

3,957

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,074

6,054

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,351

136,438

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,035

15,021

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,116

28,374

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,103

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,158

31,112

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,786

25,504

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,206

2,231

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,369

1,375

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

463

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,366

27,372

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,188

31,249

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,275

38,249

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,342

1,338

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,606

31,588

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,711

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,881

100 Thai baths

THB

116,818

118,190

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,812

8,822

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,496

31,650

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,282

45,158

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,404

9,267

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,850

15,790

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,689

2,668

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

569

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,698

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,052

74,754

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,265 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,100 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more