Iranian currency rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies increased in price and 12 decreased in price compared to February 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,269 rials.

Currency Rial on February 12 Rial on February 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,013 53,031 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,003 47,994 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,991 4,012 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,983 3,975 1 Danish krone DKK 6,074 6,074 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,927 136,351 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,033 15,035 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,141 28,116 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,103 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,205 31,158 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,823 25,786 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,206 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,369 1,369 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,393 27,366 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,196 31,188 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,338 38,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,346 1,342 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,598 31,606 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,687 8,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,840 100 Thai baths THB 116,944 116,818 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,820 8,812 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,608 31,496 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,269 45,282 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,410 9,404 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,824 15,850 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,675 2,689 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,849 12,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,176 75,052 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,613 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,976 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials.

