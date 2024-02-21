Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for February 21

Finance Materials 21 February 2024 10:09 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 21, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to February 20.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,416 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 21

Rial on February 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,095

52,855

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,694

47,623

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,058

4,034

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,007

4,002

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,093

6,068

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,475

136,371

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,027

15,028

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,022

27,967

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,155

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,070

31,130

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,942

25,799

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,221

2,216

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,359

1,361

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,549

27,447

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,266

31,195

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,276

38,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,347

1,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,651

31,593

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,651

8,671

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

116,778

116,464

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,764

8,776

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,505

31,457

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,416

45,234

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,267

9,337

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,880

15,880

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,684

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,842

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,701

24,701

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,990

74,947

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,110 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,064 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 562,000–565,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

