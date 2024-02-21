Iranian currency rates for February 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 21, Trend reports.
According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to February 20.
The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,416 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 21
|
Rial on February 20
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,095
|
52,855
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
47,694
|
47,623
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
4,058
|
4,034
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,007
|
4,002
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,093
|
6,068
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
507
|
506
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,475
|
136,371
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,027
|
15,028
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
28,022
|
27,967
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,371
|
5,371
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,155
|
109,095
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,070
|
31,130
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,942
|
25,799
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,221
|
2,216
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,359
|
1,361
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
458
|
458
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,208
|
3,208
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,549
|
27,447
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,266
|
31,195
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,276
|
38,275
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,347
|
1,346
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,651
|
31,593
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,651
|
8,671
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,840
|
5,836
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
116,778
|
116,464
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,764
|
8,776
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,505
|
31,457
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,416
|
45,234
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,267
|
9,337
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,880
|
15,880
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,684
|
2,687
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
570
|
570
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,842
|
12,844
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,701
|
24,701
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
74,990
|
74,947
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,839
|
3,835
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,023
|
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,110 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,064 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 562,000–565,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur