Iranian currency rates for February 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 21, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to February 20.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,416 rials.

Currency Rial on February 21 Rial on February 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,095 52,855 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,694 47,623 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,058 4,034 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,007 4,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,093 6,068 1 Indian rupee INR 507 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,475 136,371 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,027 15,028 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,022 27,967 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,155 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,070 31,130 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,942 25,799 1 South African rand ZAR 2,221 2,216 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,359 1,361 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,549 27,447 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,266 31,195 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,276 38,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,347 1,346 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,651 31,593 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,651 8,671 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,840 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 116,778 116,464 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,764 8,776 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,505 31,457 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,416 45,234 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,267 9,337 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,880 15,880 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,684 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,842 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,701 24,701 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,990 74,947 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,110 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,064 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 562,000–565,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 608,000–611,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur