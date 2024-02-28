Iranian currency rates for February 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 28, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies increased in price and 16 decreased in price compared to February 27.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,594 rials.

Currency Rial on February 28 Rial on February 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,303 53,260 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,765 47,719 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,079 4,084 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,991 3,996 1 Danish krone DKK 6,117 6,116 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,387 136,496 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,032 15,147 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,912 27,852 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,056 31,076 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,920 25,931 1 South African rand ZAR 2,199 2,174 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,349 1,350 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,493 27,461 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,262 31,234 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,295 38,282 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,354 1,352 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,653 31,659 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,675 8,665 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 117,156 116,864 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,814 8,793 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,538 31,521 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,594 45,588 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,334 9,365 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,803 15,833 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 574 571 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,839 12,843 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,985 74,958 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,834 3,835 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,932 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,206 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,757 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,646 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 583,000–586,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 633,000–636,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur