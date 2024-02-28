Iranian currency rates for February 28

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 28 February 2024 09:57 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 28, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies increased in price and 16 decreased in price compared to February 27.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,594 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 28

Rial on February 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,303

53,260

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,765

47,719

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,079

4,084

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,991

3,996

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,117

6,116

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,387

136,496

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,032

15,147

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,912

27,852

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,056

31,076

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,920

25,931

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,199

2,174

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,349

1,350

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,493

27,461

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,262

31,234

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,295

38,282

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,354

1,352

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,653

31,659

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,675

8,665

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

117,156

116,864

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,814

8,793

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,538

31,521

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,594

45,588

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,334

9,365

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,803

15,833

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

574

571

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,839

12,843

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,985

74,958

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,834

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,932 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,206 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,757 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,646 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 583,000–586,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 633,000–636,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

