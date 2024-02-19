Paris to host COP29-focused roundtable discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A round table meeting dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28 and COP29) will take place on February 20 at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol wrote on X, Trend reports.

Birol noted that the discussions, led by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, will focus on the outcomes of COP28 within the consensus of the UAE and determine the next steps for COP29.

He highlighted that the meeting will be joined by global climate and energy leaders, official representatives from various countries, and diplomats.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev will participate in the meeting.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

