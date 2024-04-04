Azerbaijani Energy Minister and ADB senior weigh green energy zeal co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, met with Eugene Zhukov, an ADB representative, to discuss the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) recommendations for green initiative development, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani minister's X.

"We discussed with Eugene Zhukov, the Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank, the potential cooperation opportunities for expanding partnerships in the field of energy, especially the priority directions of the green energy agenda," the minister said.

He added that proposals to support Azerbaijan's actions within COP29, ADB's development of the carbon market, adaptation to climate change, as well as reforms and implementation of a number of projects, were reviewed.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

