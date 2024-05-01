IEA chief urges for multifold boost in energy storage capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol called on the global energy community to increase energy storage capacity sixfold by 2030 to achieve the goals set at COP28, Trend reports via Birol's post on social media.

"At COP28 in Dubai, it was decided to triple the total capacity of renewable energy sources by 2030. At the same time, the issue of energy storage from renewable energy needs to be addressed," Birol noted.

According to the Rystad Energy international analytical group, in 2023, the total volume of battery energy storage systems in the world amounted to about 94 gigawatt-hours (GWh), with about 40 gigawatt-hours in China (a growth of 180 percent compared to 2022).

In 2024, the world's battery energy storage systems could have a total capacity of 131 GWh, and by 2030, their capacity could exceed 400 GWh.

The issue of energy storage is relevant for all nations developing renewable energy sources, including Azerbaijan, where it's also being studied.