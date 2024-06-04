Baku brings about creating renewable energy plants with Masdar

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Agreements for green energy projects totaling 1,000 MW in installed capacity have been signed during the visit of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar Company, to Baku, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Specifically, an "Addendum to the Investment Agreement" was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Azerenerji OJSC, and Masdar Company of the United Arab Emirates for the Bilasuvar solar power plant (SPP) with a capacity of 445 MW, the Neftchala SPP with a capacity of 315 MW, and the Absheron wind power plant with a capacity of 240 MW in Garadagh.

Additionally, the Garadagh wind farm project, the power purchase agreement, the "Connection to the Power Transmission Network" agreement, and the "Land Lease Agreement" were also approved.

The documents were signed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Azerenerji President Balababa Rzayev from Azerbaijan, along with Masdar Company's Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

The parties also discussed the participation of both state companies in the extractive sectors of the two countries and cooperation within COP29.

