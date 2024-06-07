Masdar working on separate program for COP29 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Masdar, a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is developing a separate program related to COP29, Masdar Azerbaijan director Murad Sadikhov told Trend.

"As you know, Masdar was actively involved in COP28. The company significantly contributed to the organization of COP. We are also actively cooperating with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29. Masdar experts, who played a crucial role in COP28, are now sharing their experience with Azerbaijan," he said.

Sadikhov highlighted that the Zayed Sustainability Prize, one of Masdar's institutions, is collaborating with Azerbaijan for COP29.

"Representatives of this company are currently in Azerbaijan, supporting new initiatives and projects in the field of green energy and sustainable development. Masdar is working on a separate program related to COP29," he added.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year. For two weeks, Baku will become the center of global attention, hosting about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation COP stands for Conference of the Parties, the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the convention. Unless otherwise agreed, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn