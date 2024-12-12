Middle Corridor to implement green energy-based cargo transportation - Azerbaijani Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Middle Corridor will implement green energy-based cargo transportation, the chairperson of Azerbaijani Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that a joint decarbonization project with the Asian Development Bank is being implemented.

“During the bank's mission in Baku, a preliminary agreement was given to allocate additional grants to the railroads in the direction of decarbonization. Thus, we will be able to ensure almost one hundred percent transportation of goods along the middle corridor using green energy,” the chairperson noted.

