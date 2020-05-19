Azerbaijan's ICT - one of leading, fastest growing economic sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

The sector of information and communication technologies (ICT) has become a leading and dynamically developing sector of the Azerbaijani economy, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

"A number of measures are in progress within the framework of the State Program on the implementation of National Strategy for Information Society Development in Azerbaijan for 2016-2020, the Strategic Roadmap for Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies and other industry programs related to developing information society," said the ministry.

“In accordance with these documents, large-scale measures are being taken to expand ICT infrastructure and services, to develop the high-tech sector, as well as to increase productivity and operational efficiency of business entities. Moreover, the measures are also being taken on the digitalization of the government and the social environment, ensuring information security, increasing the level of knowledge and skills in the field of ICT, development of national content, creating conditions for all members of the society to use the opportunities created by ICT,” the ministry added.

“The Optics In-Home project is being implemented in the country to create broadband internet infrastructure based on a high-speed optical network covering the territory of the country. As part of the Public Wi-Fi project, free access to Iiernet services was provided in public places in Baku. Providers and mobile operators provide secure internet services. The use of electronic signatures (e-signatures) is expanding, and the number of its users is constantly growing,” the ministry noted.

“The electronic trade (e-trade) is developing in the country. Minimum security requirements have been set up for the e-trade platforms. For two years now, with the participation of international experts, the Baku E-Trade Forum has been held. Within the forum, discussions and recommendations on increasing the share of e-commerce in the domestic market are being carried out,” said the ministry.

“In order to increase the level of knowledge and skills of the population in the ICT sector, including people with disabilities, to stimulate knowledge in this sector, young people conduct trainings, courses, conferences, forums, seminars, round-table conferences, exhibitions, contests, and quizzes. They also carry out campaigning through the media,” the ministry noted.

“Various ICT events, competitions on informatics among university students, International Day of Girls in ICT, and the Day of Safe Internet are annually organized. Support is being given to the NETTY contest for the development of national content and the “I am an Azerbaijani” knowledge contest. Of course, the above listed events aren't the only ones. Multilateral activities in this direction continue successfully,” added the ministry.

