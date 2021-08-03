Huawei launches new Super Device products in Kuwait
Chinese telecom giant Huawei launched its new Super Device products in Kuwait, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
These devices include the MatePad Tablet, MateView standalone monitor and MateBook Series, which offer the seamless integration brought by its Smart Office setup, said Jiang Guang'ao, general manager of Huawei's Consumers BG Kuwait Representative Office.
Jiang said the Smart Office products will offer new options to customers to experience creativity and efficiency, and will break into the Kuwaiti market to help all segments of society in their tasks smartly and efficiently.
The devices can work together seamlessly, whether in the office or at home, allowing customers to easily switch between work mode and personal mode, he added.
