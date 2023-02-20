Advantageous pricing for social networking platforms!

"Nar", offering best-in-class service at an affordable price, recommends "CavanNar 9" tariff for active social media users. Those who join this tariff get a total of 10 GB data package for only 9 AZN per month.

Moreover, "CavanNar 9" user may order additional data package at prices they prefer, in case the provided package finishes. The additional data packages for "CavanNar 9" users cost 2 AZN for 500 MB and 4 AZN for 1 GB. Furthermore, subscribers may enjoy a monthly bonus of 500 minutes of in-tariff calls for more convenient communication.

To join the tariff, just dial *777#9#YES. For detailed information about the tariff, please visit nar.az/cavannar-9.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 3 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, “Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.