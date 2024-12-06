Nar sponsors international symposium on Azerbaijani language and literature (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. As Azerbaijan’s most affordable mobile operator, Nar prioritizes supporting social initiatives. Demonstrating this commitment, Nar sponsored the First International Scientific Symposium on "Azerbaijani Language and Literature Studies," organized by Khazar University in collaboration with other leading academic institutions. The event was dedicated to advancing Azerbaijani language and literature and raising awareness about their significance in the Turkic world.

The two-day symposium brought together scholars from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to address contemporary topics in language and literature studies. Nearly 100 researchers participated in both in-person and online sessions, presenting a variety of theses. As part of the event, a special scientific, musical, and artistic program commemorated the 125th anniversary of Jafar Jabbarly, a prominent figure in Azerbaijani dramaturgy.

Nar regards the promotion of the Azerbaijani language and the preservation of cultural heritage as integral to its corporate social responsibility strategy. By supporting this symposium, Nar contributes to fostering future scientific research, promoting national values, and enhancing the international prominence of the Azerbaijani language. Nar continues to play an active role in educational, cultural, and social projects, supporting the sustainable development of Azerbaijani society.

