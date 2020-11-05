Turkmengas opens tender for project development

Tenders 5 November 2020 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmengas opens tender for project development
Azerbaijan’s Baku increases production volume of machinery and equipment
Azerbaijan’s Baku increases production volume of machinery and equipment
UNDP installs solar panels in Georgia
UNDP installs solar panels in Georgia
Kazakhstan's passenger cars export value outside EAEU unveiled
Kazakhstan's passenger cars export value outside EAEU unveiled
Latest
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces’ military infrastructure in Tonashen village (VIDEO) Politics 18:19
Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly to be held for the first time - European Gymnastics President Society 18:18
Uzbekistan to import pedigree livestock for sale to farmers without high margins Uzbekistan 18:16
Uzbekistan boosts export of industrial goods Uzbekistan 18:16
Azerbaijan’s Baku increases production volume of machinery and equipment Business 18:12
Uzbekistan’s cement production up Uzbekistan 18:11
UNDP installs solar panels in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:00
Kazakhstan's passenger cars export value outside EAEU unveiled Business 17:59
Union of Oil Product Importers of Georgia talks on impact of COVID-19 on energy sector Oil&Gas 17:58
Azerbaijan more than doubles production of aluminum profiles Business 17:58
Key mission of Armenia’s smear campaign - to undermine Azerbaijan’s just position - MFA Politics 17:52
Turkmengas opens tender for project development Tenders 17:44
Georgian minister takes part in opening ceremony of current third CIIE in Shanghai Business 17:41
Azerbaijani MoD spreads footage of newly liberated villages of Fuzuli, Khojavand (VIDEO) Politics 17:40
Pharmaceutical production in Baku increases fivefold Business 17:39
Kazakhstan doubles trade with Pakistan despite COVID-19 Business 17:32
Unfair competition hinders expansion of Azerbaijan's audit market - says ABAK-Az Crowe Ltd Finance 17:26
Main importers of Kazakh-produced wheat flour unveiled Business 17:23
Turkey to renew design of its ‘Bayraktar’ UAVs (PHOTO) Politics 17:18
Armenia the one who closed road from Khankendi - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 17:16
Georgia sells mineral licenses as part of “100 Investment Offers to Business” government program Business 17:11
Kazakhstan's agriculture sector could benefit from becoming UPOV member Business 17:09
Georgia reaches agreement with IMF on parameters of 2021 budget Business 17:03
Armenia is in isolation - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:03
Baku Stock Exchange discloses data on corporative securities transactions Finance 17:00
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage of military equipment abandoned by Armenian troops on battlefield (VIDEO) Politics 16:59
Demonstration of wheat row-sowing held in Azerbaijan Politics 16:58
Pashinyan promised me that if Azerbaijan gives him time he will be willing to work constructively - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:56
Azerbaijan reveals number of water facilities in Armenian-occupied territories Economy 16:54
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary company opens tender to buy server equipment Tenders 16:48
Georgia reveals volume of exported citrus fruits Business 16:44
Armenia should make these commitments which I already said - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:42
President Aliyev on Minsk Group: Today, I think they realized that what they were saying many years, that ‘there is no military solution to the conflict’ was wrong Politics 16:41
Afghanisan’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity Exchange for October 2020 Business 16:39
I said many times to all the countries, ‘stay away from this conflict’ - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:36
Hydrocarbons industrial flow obtained at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 16:34
Uzbekistan’s Andijan continues to lead in fruits, berries production Uzbekistan 16:33
Bombardier profit misses as pandemic weighs on transportation unit, jet deliveries Other News 16:32
There is no point to sit down with Pashinyan, no point in that at all - President Aliyev Politics 16:32
Georgia reveals volume of exported sunflower seeds Business 16:30
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates Other News 16:29
Iran's mine and industry companies to invest in construction projects Business 16:29
Azerbaijan preparing to restore liberated cities and villages Economy 16:29
Assistant to Azerbaijani president condemns Armenia’s targeting Turkey’s TRT TV channel Politics 16:28
Armenian Armed Forces shelling villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar and Aghdam districts Politics 16:03
Azerbaijan reveals 9M2020 data on manufacturing of oil products in Baku Oil&Gas 15:59
Azerbaijan confirms 768 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:57
Azerbaijan liberated large part of its territory which was under occupation for almost thirty years - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:41
Today we are in active phase of de-occupation of other districts which have been under occupation - President Aliyev Politics 15:41
Prime minister of Armenia wants ceasefire to get some more military assistance - President Aliyev Politics 15:37
If Armenia listened to us, and behaved in reasonable way, today situation would've been different - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:35
Georgian Trout Company expands its farm in Gori Business 15:26
Azerbaijan boosts import of Czech products Business 15:25
Russian Bank to fund hydrocarbon production projects in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:24
Export from Azerbaijan to Pakistan increases by over twofold Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran reveals details of Persian Gulf water transfer project Business 15:12
Participation in Turkmenistan's oil, gas conference helps ARETI establish contacts Oil&Gas 15:06
Armenia must be punished for involving children, women in hostilities – Human rights activist Politics 14:59
Azerbaijani agency completes road reconstruction in Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Construction 14:55
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Spanish EFE news agency (PHOTO) Politics 14:51
Number of people infected with COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 650,000 Society 14:47
Iran unveils amount of loans issued to East Azerbaijan Province Finance 14:45
Declined joint demand in Georgia has impact on inflation reduction Finance 14:40
Georgia reveals volume of exported fish Business 14:36
Caspian countries to have expanded access to Kazakhstan’s ports Economy 14:33
Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge Europe 14:30
Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 14:29
Georgian Textile exports facemasks to US and Europe Business 14:23
Almost quarter of coronavirus patients in Iran doesn't comply with quarantine rules Society 14:20
Kazakhstan's export volume to Singapore down multifold Kazakhstan 14:14
Iran gov't amends rule of selling government shares in the ETFs Finance 14:14
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund maintains most of maximum recommended rates Finance 14:09
Iran’s CBI declares volume of foreign currency put up for sale Finance 14:01
Snam rises technical investments despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 13:58
Petkim’s profit up in Q32020 Oil&Gas 13:52
Bahar Azadi gold coin price to start falling in Iran Finance 13:48
Kazakhstan considering to resume bilateral maritime traffic with Russia Transport 13:46
Iran to launch Persian Gulf water transfer to inland desert projects Business 13:41
Iranian President talks water transmission line from Persian Gulf Business 13:38
Uzbekistan reveals volume construction work for 9M2020 Construction 13:31
Man wounded as result of Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda dies Politics 13:25
Export from Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia greatly increases Business 13:24
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis Business 13:18
Yerevan aware Tehran doesn't agree with occupation of Azerbaijani lands - analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:04
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:01
Snam reduces net financial expenses amid optimization of financial structure Oil&Gas 12:57
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 12:48
Snam’s revenue soars, adjusted operating profit down Oil&Gas 12:47
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 12:42
Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation Economy 12:37
Flydubai to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights Arab World 12:31
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicle maintenance Tenders 12:25
Uzbek-Italian waste processing plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya Construction 12:17
Baku Stock Exchange unveils ten-month data on investment companies' transactions Finance 12:13
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reveals 9M2020 freight traffic figures Transport 12:11
Natural gas production increase at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 12:09
Demand for safe-online shopping increases amid pandemic in Georgia Business 12:07
Georgia reports 2,401 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:00
Director-General of UNESCO to officially visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:59
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for cargo transportation services Tenders 11:56
All news