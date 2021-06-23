Azerbaijan's ecology ministry opens tender for equipment purchase

Tenders 23 June 2021 18:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ecology ministry opens tender for equipment purchase
Kazakhstan proposes to create e-commerce support fund within SCO Business 18:34
Delegation of NATO Allied Land Command visits Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 18:34
Kazakhstan has potential to increase exports to SCO member countries Kazakhstan 18:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 26 Oil&Gas 18:31
State Customs Committee discloses trade turnover between Azerbaijan and US Oil&Gas 18:26
Lukoil plans to allocate funds for joint projects with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18:25
Uzbekistan eyes joining TURKPA Uzbekistan 18:15
Turkmenistan changes structure of another bank Finance 18:11
Russia to assess investment attractiveness of Uzbek regions Business 18:10
Azerbaijan, Brazil close to signing agreements in education, agriculture sectors - ambassador Economy 18:05
Czech Republic preparing new projects for big investments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador Politics 18:04
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts organizing committee meeting of VIII Global Baku Forum Society 17:59
IMF discloses forecast of money supply growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 17:52
Volume of gas consumption in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 17:50
CEO of Azerbaijan's Nar mobile communication company talks about tariff policy ICT 17:49
New modular-type military unit put into operation in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:42
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss co-op in field of high technologies (PHOTO) ICT 17:41
US to provide Georgia with grant under bilateral development agreement Business 17:39
Discover Azercell’s mobile internet speed in the subway trains! Society 17:38
Production of 'green' building materials expanding in Georgia Business 17:38
Kyrgyzstan's Anti-Corruption Service will be abolished Kyrgyzstan 17:28
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry discloses amount of subsidies paid to entrepreneurs Economy 17:25
Israel committed to responsible 2021-2022 budget Israel 17:25
Bahrain starts exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas Arab World 17:21
Azerbaijani FM to pay official visit to Saudi Arabia Politics 17:21
U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort US 17:17
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by nearly 30% last week Russia 17:17
Water, electricity facilities put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 17:16
UK inflation pressures mount as bounce-back slows only slightly Europe 17:12
Iran's Golgohar railway project progressing Politics 17:07
Iran signs agreement with Turkey for knowledge-based cooperation Business 17:01
Representatives of opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - analyst Armenia 16:54
Solar panel stations launched in two provinces of Iran Oil&Gas 16:52
In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political and professional life - UNAOC High Rep Politics 16:51
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 23 Society 16:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 16:39
Georgian blueberry producer implements GlobalG.A.P. standard Business 16:38
When I visited Aghdam first time after war, I felt decisive to rebuild city - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries Society 16:36
Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president Politics 16:35
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of June 22 Uzbekistan 16:32
Turkmenistan to introduce customs duties on waste paper export Business 16:31
Uzbekistan to launch test 'Agroexpress' train to Russia Transport 16:29
Iran Khodro increases passenger car manufacturing Business 16:25
Aside from Aghdam, there are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:24
MasterCard developing e-commerce in Azerbaijan Economy 16:22
Georgia ranks among ten biggest buyers of Russian caviar Business 16:19
Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran clarifies imports of several essential products Business 16:07
Azerbaijan may greatly benefit from oil&gas companies being pressured to climate action Oil&Gas 16:06
Carlsberg Azerbaijan announces investment plans for 2021-2025 Economy 16:04
Iran starts export of livestock Business 16:04
S&P updates Azerbaijan's GDP growth outlook for 2021 Finance 16:04
Azerbaijani ministry to allocate funds to prepare feasibility study for reservoir construction Business 16:03
Azerbaijani captives were forced to demolish houses, fill trucks with stones - testimony Society 16:02
100 km of gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completely ready Oil&Gas 16:01
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Libya transported through Turkish ports Turkey 15:51
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijani businessmen take part in creation of wholesale distribution centers Economy 15:51
Uzbekistan to increase number of flights from Samarkand to Istanbul Transport 15:50
Turkmenistan, Finland keen to develop relations in number of areas Business 15:49
Former Azerbaijani captive recalls horrors of torture endured from Ludwig Mkrtychyan Society 15:49
Uzbekistan, Russia eye removing barriers to mutual trade Business 15:48
Armenians poured gasoline on Azerbaijani, burned him alive - former captive Society 15:47
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy battery testers Tenders 15:46
Kazakhstan's overall trade with Uzbekistan up despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 15:46
Former Azerbaijani captive loses sight, following beatings by Armenians during war Politics 15:46
Russian Sputnik V manufacturer addressed WHO complaints Russia 15:46
Kazakhstan's iron ores output drop dramatically Business 15:45
Turkmenistan, Niger establish diplomatic relations Turkmenistan 15:45
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 15:41
Britain's Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes Europe 15:38
Oman introduces long-term residencies for foreign investors Arab World 15:34
Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of Delta variant Israel 15:29
Kazakhstan's Parliament to discuss 'open skies' agreement with US Transport 15:02
S7 Airlines to launch flights on Voronezh-Baku route Transport 15:01
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of oil imported by Israel from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:00
Media tour to Turkey’s Antalya organized for Azerbaijani journalists (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Iran will likely try to attract again foreign investment in oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 14:22
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Business 14:21
Uzbekneftegaz working to automate processes at Mubarek gas processing plant Oil&Gas 14:19
Trial over Armenians who tortured Azerbaijani captives to continue in Baku soon (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Azerbaijan considering issue of constructing new water pipelines in liberated lands Economy 14:11
World markets have positive impact on Azerbaijani economy - analyst Business 14:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 23 Society 14:10
Uzbekistan reintroduces mandatory COVID-19 testing for all persons entering country Uzbekistan 14:07
Central Bank of Iran announces loans issued for housing construction Finance 13:52
Number of oil-gas wells drilled in Iran announced Oil&Gas 13:50
Uzbekistan exempts some imported furniture parts from customs duties Business 13:48
Azerbaijan refuses to receive preferential loan from WB Economy 13:46
Iran boosts value of non-oil exports Business 13:44
Iran provides certain loans in trade sector Finance 13:41
Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official Politics 13:41
One of flights from Russia to Azerbaijan canceled Transport 13:39
Georgia has positive expectations regarding economic growth - minister Business 13:38
Hungary interested in supporting dev’t of poultry farming in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:37
Azerbaijan's value of exports exceeds value of imports Business 13:25
Several hydrological stations to be installed in Karabakh - Azerbaijan's deputy PM Economy 13:25
Azerbaijan shows footage from Salakhli Kengerli village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Society 13:24
Azerbaijani oil continues to rise in price Oil&Gas 13:11
Georgia reports 773 new cases of coronavirus for June 23 Georgia 13:11
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for spare parts for UPS Tenders 13:10
