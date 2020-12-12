Rail link from Europe to China can be important for Finland-Kazakhstan relations
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)
Putin’s approach helped us lead process of Karabakh settlement in positive direction - President of Turkey
Today, thanks to leadership of my dear Brother Erdogan, Turkey become powerhouse on global scale - President Aliyev
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency