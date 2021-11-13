Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Rasht International Airport soars
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up possibility for development of South Caucasus, although hampered by Iran's actions - New Europe
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)
Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev attends a reception in honor of the heads of state and government of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states
Zangazur corridor is project that can unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev