Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Rasht International Airport soars

Transport 13 November 2021 23:35 (UTC+04:00)
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Rasht International Airport soars
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for infrastructure projects in 2022
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated for infrastructure projects in 2022
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission
Reps of over 30 Russian companies to visit Azerbaijan as part of business mission
Participation of Iran's companies in reconstruction of Syria drags due to security concerns
Participation of Iran's companies in reconstruction of Syria drags due to security concerns
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
German state health ministers call to extend state of emergency as COVID cases soar Europe 00:05
Volume of all loans issued by private banks in Uzbekistan increases over year Uzbekistan 13 November 23:35
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Rasht International Airport soars Transport 13 November 23:35
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up possibility for development of South Caucasus, although hampered by Iran's actions - New Europe Politics 13 November 23:35
Five dead as Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power Arab World 13 November 23:23
Two Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win gold medals at European Championship (PHOTO) Society 13 November 22:47
SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Other News 13 November 22:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 14 Oil&Gas 13 November 21:53
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down Georgia 13 November 21:52
Iran resumes next round of Vienna talks Politics 13 November 21:51
Delhi shuts schools for a week due to smog Other News 13 November 21:41
Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at U.N. climate summit Other News 13 November 21:09
COP26 draft deal ‘moves things forward for everyone’: UK presidency Europe 13 November 20:39
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million - crisis center Russia 13 November 20:16
Boeing says in advanced talks to sell 777X freighters Other News 13 November 19:46
Over 84 million Chinese children vaccinated against COVID-19 Other News 13 November 19:14
Tourist inflow from Turkey to Georgia drops Georgia 13 November 18:52
MasterCard talks usage of most advanced payment security technologies Economy 13 November 18:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 13 November 18:49
Kyrgyzstan could become corridor for transportation of Iranian goods to SCO member states Transport 13 November 18:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 November 18:48
Azerbaijan confirms 2,001 more COVID-19 cases, 2,145 recoveries Society 13 November 18:42
Armenian armed forces once again make provocation in direction of Kalbajar district Politics 13 November 18:01
Iran shares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 13 November 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 13 Society 13 November 16:02
Iran discloses details of petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 13 November 15:53
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13 November 15:52
Kazakhstan notes zero growth in prices for socially significant food products Turkmenistan 13 November 15:50
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange decline Finance 13 November 15:48
Terrorist attacks similar to one committed in Dashalti shouldn’t go unpunished - Russian expert Politics 13 November 15:29
Armenian terrorist must be handed over to Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies - Russian expert Politics 13 November 15:28
Azerbaijan's Tax Service exceeds forecast for transfers to state budget in 10M2021 Economy 13 November 15:15
Azerbaijan eyes increasing subsistence minimum for pensioners by 2025 Economy 13 November 15:14
Azerbaijan forecasts amount of living wage in 2022 Economy 13 November 15:13
Azerbaijan's living wage for children projected to continue growing by 2025 Economy 13 November 15:12
US expert talks on recent Armenian terrorist act in Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 13 November 15:11
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths Russia 13 November 15:04
Georgia, Iceland discuss tourism co-op Georgia 13 November 15:01
Iran sees increase in exports from Hamadan Province Business 13 November 15:01
Azerbaijani Ombudsman condemns Armenian terrorist attack on Azerbaijani military Politics 13 November 15:00
Kazakh national postal operator opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 13 November 14:59
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert Politics 13 November 14:58
Passengers transportation via Iran's Bushehr International Airport up Transport 13 November 14:33
Azerbaijan's turnover for POS cash registers surges in 10M2021 Economy 13 November 14:30
Azerbaijan forecasts real growth rates in non-oil sector by end of 2021 Economy 13 November 14:29
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey ends (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 November 13:00
Turkish companies interested in promotion of Azerbaijan's investment potential - IBF President Economy 13 November 12:59
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry projects average life expectancy for 2035 Society 13 November 12:59
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy pipes via tender Tenders 13 November 12:12
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 13 Georgia 13 November 12:12
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Politics 13 November 12:01
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 13 November 11:58
Azerbaijan’s agency for SME dev’t to hold regular int’l business forum in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 13 November 11:55
Iran boosts exports of petrochemical products Oil&Gas 13 November 11:51
Turkmenistan reveals volume of cotton harvest Business 13 November 11:47
Fitch forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan Finance 13 November 11:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13 November 11:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 November 11:25
USAID, UNICEF launch new co-op program in Georgia to stop COVID-19 Georgia 13 November 11:12
Intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 to complement Sputnik Light Russia 13 November 11:07
Fitch forecasts current account to return to surplus in Azerbaijan Finance 13 November 10:54
Georgia to introduce COVID-19 certificates for businesses Georgia 13 November 10:53
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for provision of insurance services Tenders 13 November 10:52
UN Human Rights Committee concerned about freedom restrictions in Armenia Armenia 13 November 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 13 November 10:45
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP production in 10M2021 Business 13 November 10:36
Iranian currency rates for November 13 Finance 13 November 10:34
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank discloses results of foreign currency auction Economy 13 November 10:30
Turkmen Railways company opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 13 November 10:28
Armenian terrorist attacks post with Azerbaijani servicemen (VIDEO) Politics 13 November 10:19
Azerbaijan’s annual inflation accelerates in 10M2021 Economy 13 November 10:04
Russian top sanitary doctor to determine attendance rules for foreigners Russia 13 November 09:46
Iran, Pakistan discuss boosting border, maritime coop. Iran 13 November 08:31
Georgian border guards receive new equipment for document inspection Georgia 13 November 08:25
Azerbaijan-Turkey allied relations inspire many people in Central Asia – Kazakh political analyst Politics 13 November 08:17
Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 13 November 08:02
WHO hopes to hold meeting on Sputnik V next week, representative says Russia 13 November 07:16
UN climate conference to continue into Saturday afternoon: COP26 president World 13 November 06:32
Turkey relaxes COVID-19 restrictions at mosques Turkey 13 November 05:51
Barca legend Alves to return to Camp Nou World 13 November 05:08
Oil prices dip, notching weekly losses Oil&Gas 13 November 04:37
Russia to require proof of immunity to COVID-19 from travellers Russia 13 November 03:56
Europe reports largest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases - WHO Europe 13 November 03:14
Turkey reports 23,637 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 November 02:43
Seven killed, five injured in Burkina Faso ambush Other News 13 November 01:52
We are restoring geography of Turkic world now - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 November 01:12
Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday night US 13 November 01:10
Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar Europe 13 November 00:24
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan presidents discuss bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 12 November 23:36
I feel at home in Baku - Olympic champion in trampoline jumping Society 12 November 23:27
$3.5b of Iran’s blocked assets unfrozen Iran 12 November 23:14
Georgian startups created innovative technological solutions to disinformation Georgia 12 November 23:11
Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president Politics 12 November 23:00
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev Politics 12 November 22:54
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always organizes competitions very well - athlete from Kazakhstan Society 12 November 22:50
Turkey stood by Azerbaijan and this gave us extra strength - Azerbaijani president Politics 12 November 22:38
President Ilham Aliyev attends a reception in honor of the heads of state and government of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states Politics 12 November 22:35
Germany's Lufthansa repays state aid granted during COVID-19 crisis Europe 12 November 21:57
Zangazur corridor is project that can unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev Politics 12 November 21:08
Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO) Politics 12 November 20:50
All news