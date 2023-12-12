Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Airlines to launch connecting flights from Moscow to Bangkok

12 December 2023
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate connecting passenger flights on the route Moscow (Russia) – Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) – Bangkok (Thailand) from December 22 this year, Trend reports.

According to the airline, on Friday departure will be carried out from Moscow at 10:55 (GMT+3), arrival in Bangkok at 02:55/+1 (GMT+7), and on Sunday departure from Bangkok at 14:50 (GMT+7), arrival in Moscow at 23:40 (GMT+3).

Meanwhile, from December 15 this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will resume flights on the Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat route, suspended from August 1, 2023.

Furthermore, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines company, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.

