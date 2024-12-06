Transit traffic likely to increase owing to corridor interconnection - EDB's chairman

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 6. International transit transportation may increase by 40 percent precisely due to the interconnection of corridors, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Nikolai Podguzov said during a session on “Partnerships in Central Asia: global challenges through the prism of local tasks” held in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports.

“Central Asia is a region where none of the five countries is landlocked. Improving connectivity will help transform landlocked countries into land-linked countries. This is why the EDB is promoting the concept of a Eurasian Transport Network. Its basic premise is that connecting East-West and North-South transport corridors creates synergies,” he said.

He believes it unlocks innovative pathways for logistics, establishes dynamic routes, and optimizes end-to-end pricing structures.

“And this is a historic chance for Central Asia to become the transportation crossroads of Eurasia,” he added.

