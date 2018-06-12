Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to export more than 100,000 tons of alfalfa hay per year to China, the Kazakh media reported June 12.

The appropriate protocol was signed between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

“The main phytosanitary requirements were stipulated in the protocol: for today, the requirements are absence of quarantine objects, pests and diseases,” said Mars Almabek, deputy chairman of the State Inspection Committee. “This list is also stipulated in the protocol and consists of 17 quarantine objects. The ways of haulage in bales and rolls have been defined, while alfalfa hay should be transported in containers, and this was agreed upon with the Chinese side. One of the requirements is the absence of insects and remains of vegetation.”

Similar agreements for the transportation of alfalfa hay are also being conducted with other interested countries, he added.

