Kazakhstan’s 13 areas in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19

13 areas of the country are in the «green zone» according to the map of the coronavirus infection spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reported, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, still remains in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for coronavirus.