Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,421

1,421 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 198. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 163 and 143, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Kostanay region has reported 137 infections, Karaganda region – 134, Almaty region – 130, Akmola region – 109, and Nur-Sultan city – 104.

88 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Aktobe region, 47 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in Turkestan region, 23 in Shymkent city, 22 in Atyrau region, 21 in Zhambyl region, and 19 in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region has seen four fresh daily COVID-19 cases. The country has so far reported 945,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19.