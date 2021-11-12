1,260 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,260 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 954,146 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,377 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,120 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 910,246.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament