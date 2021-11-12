1,260 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Over the past day, 1,260 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 954,146 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,377 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,120 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 910,246.