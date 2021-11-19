President of Kazakhstan comments on nuclear power plant construction prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the prospects for the development of nuclear power in our country, including the construction of an NPP, Trend reports via Kazinform.

The President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the representatives of the financial sector in Almaty.

“The first signs of electricity shortage in Kazakhstan are already being felt. Of course, there is no total deficit. The balance is roughly zero,” the President said.

“Therefore, as we look into the future, we will have to make an unpopular decision about building a nuclear power plant,” he added.