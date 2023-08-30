Kazakhstan talks anticipated oil supply to Germany via Druzhba pipeline by year-end

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 30. Kazakhstan supplied 390,000 tons of oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline from February through July 2023, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company), said, Trend reports.

This announcement was made during a meeting between Mirzagaliyev and the State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany, Michael Kellner, along with the Chair of the Supervisory Board and Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Energy of the State of Brandenburg, Jörg Steinbach, in Berlin.

"In June of this year, as part of the visit of the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas and Rosneft Deutschland (the managing company of the PCK Raffinerie refinery) signed a contract for the supply of crude oil. I am pleased to note that contract obligations are actively being implemented," Mirzagaliyev said.

He emphasized that, according to their plans, the total volume of deliveries to Germany in 2023 will amount to no less than 890,000 tons.

In turn, German officials expressed their interest in increasing the volumes of deliveries of Kazakhstani oil, including from other Kazakhstani oil companies.

In 2022, the German government requested the supply of Kazakhstani oil through the Friendship pipeline to the PCK Raffinerie refinery in Schwedt city.