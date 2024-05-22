Organization of Turkic States to create simplified customs corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will set up a simplified customs corridor, Trend reports.

According to an official source, deputies of the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan at the plenary session adopted a bill 'On ratification of the agreement between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States on the creation of a simplified customs corridor'.

Furthermore, the agreement introduces concepts such as 'simplified customs corridor' and 'trade operators' where, using the simplified customs corridor, trade operators will voluntarily share goods information.

The simplified customs corridor will offer trade operators priority customs clearance at checkpoints, simplified customs formalities, where possible, including separate traffic lanes, to reduce clearance time, and non-application of customs inspection at checkpoints (destinations), except in cases where the risk of customs law violation by the parties is identified.

After the entry into force of the agreement, the customs authorities of the parties will organize and implement a pilot project within six months.

The simplified customs corridor is a voluntary electronic system that exchanges information about carried products on all forms of transit.

Trade operators are persons who provide reliable information about goods and vehicles, participate in the simplified corridor, and complete customs procedures in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.