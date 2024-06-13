KazMunayGas, Japan discuss low-carbon projects at Atyrau oil refinery

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 13. KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, and Japan have discussed the development of low-carbon projects at the Atyrau oil refinery as part of an interstate agreement signed last autumn, Trend reports.

According to the KMG, the issue was addressed during a meeting between KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov and the leadership of the Japanese Marubeni Corporation.

It was noted that KMG and Marubeni are awaiting the results of a study on the feasibility of implementing an environmental optimization project for the ELOU-AT-2, ELOU-AVT-3 units, and catalytic cracking units at the refinery. The study is being conducted by the Japanese Yokogawa Corporation.

The implementation of advanced decarbonization and CO₂ emission reduction solutions at the Atyrau refinery is expected to be achieved through the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). If successful, this experience is planned to be replicated at the Pavlodar and Shymkent refineries.

Marubeni Corporation, founded in the late 19th century, ranks among Japan's top five comprehensive trading companies, with a strong presence in the electrical and industrial plant sectors.