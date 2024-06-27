Kazakhstan sees slight decline in oil production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. The volume of oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan amounted to 37.382 million tons from January through May 2024, Trend reports, citing the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

Thus, production volume decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023 (38.016 million tons).

At the same time, the volume of oil production amounted to 32.055 million tons, which is 2.3 percent less than in the first five months of 2023 (32.805 million tons).

In addition, the production of gas condensate compared to the same period in 2023 increased by 2.2 percent and amounted to 5.327 million tons. From January through May 2023, 5.21 million tons were produced.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan produced 90 million tons of oil in 2023, which is 6.9 percent higher than in 2022. Oil exports also increased and amounted to 70.5 million tons, which is 9.6 percent more than the previous year. Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.

In 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan (11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic meters). Kazakhstan is projected to produce 60.456 billion cubic meters of raw natural gas in 2024.