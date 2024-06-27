KazMunayGas, IFC discuss collaboration on methane reduction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed collaboration on methane reduction, Trend reports.

According to KMG, the discussions took place between Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KMG, and Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President of the IFC for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, in Astana.

Khasenov expressed gratitude to the IFC representatives for their methodological support in preparing the first methane emissions report and Implementation Plan, which were submitted to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of their commitments to the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 in late May of this year.

The joint efforts will focus on analyzing and identifying methods to reduce methane emissions, with financial support from the IFC.

To note, Kazakhstan joined the Global Methane Pledge last year. This initiative, launched at COP26 in November 2021, aims to catalyze action to reduce methane emissions. Led by the US and the EU, the Pledge commits countries to working together to collectively reduce methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.