Kyrgyzstani medics may be employed in Germany

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany Erlan Abdyldaev met on Wednesday with representative of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises of Wittenberg (Saxon- Anhalt) Günter Wesslau, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the establishment of cooperation in agriculture, medicine and processing industry.

Günter Wesslau expressed interest in inviting medical personnel from Kyrgyzstan to Germany for labor activities. The parties agreed to jointly study this issue for quality implementation.

In addition, the issues of establishing the supply of quality seed products from Germany for agricultural producers in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the exchange of experience with the German partners in the field of livestock breeding were considered.