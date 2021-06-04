Kyrgyzstan evacuates residents of border villages in Chong-Alay

A situation in Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast is fully controlled by Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeyev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Emergency Ministry said that Azhikeyev personally supervises the evacuation of local citizens.

In accordance with the current situation, starting from 7:30 p.m. residents of Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast, the villages of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe of Chong-Alay region evacuated to Saiyt school in the village of Daroot-Korgon.

Local residents are also placed in building of secondary schools, 44 vocational schools and the Central Mosque.

The leadership of Chong-Alay Department of the Emergency Ministry is organizing the resettlement of citizens.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has begun organizing humanitarian aid.

Having penetrated 1000 meters deep into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic at 3:00 a.m. on June 4, installed a container on the Unzhu-Bulak undescribed section of the state border in Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast.

A protest note was handed to Tajik Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nazirmad Alizoda in connection with the purposeful penetration of Tajik soldiers and paramilitary equipment into the Kyrgyz territory in the area of Unzhu-Bulak.