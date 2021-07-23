Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On amendments to the Law of "On introduction of visa-free regime for citizens of some countries for up to 60 days", his press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Law was adopted in order to comprehensively intensify bilateral relations with several countries and to help stimulate the development of tourism.

Thus, the list of states in relation to which visa-free regime is introduced up to 60 days is supplemented by nine new countries (Albania, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Israel, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Thailand, Mexico).

In addition, the Law is supplemented by a norm, according to which in order to ensure national security and health of citizens the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has the right to fully or partially suspend the visa-free regime of entry into the republic on the agreed proposal of the authorized state bodies in charge of national security, health and foreign affairs.

The Law enters into force after 15 days from the date of its official publication.