Kyrgyzstan Railways discloses number of transported passengers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 13. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyzstan Railways) National Company facilitated the transportation of around 211,000 passengers from January through October 2023, Trend reports.

The company's data indicates that 199,269 passengers traveled within the country, while 12,617 passengers were transported internationally.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that earlier this year, a VIP passenger car was manufactured and introduced on the Bishkek-Balykchy route. Additionally, in 2023, luxury and VIP carriages were included in foreign tourist trains to Balykchy upon the request of tourism companies. A tourist train from Europe and America arrived in Kyrgyzstan six times.

In addition, the company's plant conducted repairs on 211 cars, including major repairs on 22 cars and depot repairs on 189 cars.

Moreover, the company transported cargo totaling more than 7.456 million tons, marking an increase of 982,500 tons compared to the same period in 2022 (6.474 million tons).