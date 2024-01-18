Kyrgyzstan keen on exchanging experience with Central Bank of Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. Kyrgyzstan is keen on exchanging experience with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, this was said during a meeting between Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev and Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in exchanging experiences between the main banks of the two countries to introduce best practices and technological solutions, as well as in the field of digitalization, to create a sustainable banking ecosystem.

Both parties emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and adopting advanced practices for the mutual development of their banking systems. In conclusion, the participants expressed their intent to further strengthen cooperation across different facets of the banking sector.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, the discussions were constructive, focusing on various key aspects of collaboration.