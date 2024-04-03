Kyrgyzstan-China business forum wraps up with signing of diverse tools

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. The Kyrgyzstan-China business forum in Bishkek concluded with the signing of seven agreements totaling $1.151 billion, Trend reports.

According to the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, these agreements focus on the energy and mining sectors.

Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, highlighted the significance of these agreements, emphasizing the opportunity they present for entrepreneurs to bolster cooperation and establish business contacts.

At the forum's culmination, Chinese investors expressed interest in collaborating with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs on significant investment projects within Kyrgyzstan.

To note, the forum attracted over 50 prominent Chinese enterprises, showcasing their eagerness to embark on collaborative ventures between Kyrgyzstan and China. Furthermore, approximately 50 domestic companies, representing diverse sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, digital development, industry, tourism, and services, contributed to the event's rich tapestry of participation.

Throughout the forum, entrepreneurs delivered presentations across various sectors and deliberated on proposals and investment projects.