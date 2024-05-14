Kyrgyzstan discusses agricultural equipment credit with IsDB

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 14. Kyrgyzstan engaged in discussions with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) regarding a credit for leasing agricultural machinery, Trend reports.

The country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry disclosed that during a meeting, the IsDB mission delegation, ministry representatives, and the Kyrgyz Aiyl Bank and RSK Bank discussed the project.

"The meeting focused on the project proposal for attracting an investment credit of $45 million from the IsDB funds for leasing agricultural and specialized machinery, vehicles, and equipment for processing enterprises in Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

Discussions covered project implementation, timeframes, important stages, reviews of similar projects, positive and negative aspects during execution, and project results and monitoring.

The IsDB mission will continue its work until May 17, 2024, conducting an inspection of the equipment suppliers provide to agricultural producers.

The Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers reports that the bank has undertaken 27 projects in Kyrgyzstan totaling more than $500 million, with projects worth more than $200 million currently in implementation.