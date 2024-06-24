President of Kyrgyzstan departs for Belgium on working visit

Photo: The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 24. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has departed for Belgium on a working visit, Trend reports.

The official delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, Head of Department for Preparation of Decisions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers Azamat Kadyraliev, Chief of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and Permanent Representative of the country to the EU Aidit Erkin.

Furthermore, the President is accompanied by Minister of Transport and Communications Tilek Tekebaev, Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev, and Deputy Minister of Finance Ruslan Tatikov.

Meanwhile, Zhaparov is expected to meet with King Philippe of Belgium as part of his visit. On the same day, the Kyrgyz president will have an official meeting with EU President Charles Michel.

The negotiations will discuss the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU and Belgium.

