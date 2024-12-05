Kyrgyzstan proposes to replace fines for corruption with imprisonment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 5. Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce prison terms for corruption offenses instead of fines, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's parliament.

According to information, the deputies of the country have rolled up their sleeves and taken the bull by the horns, giving the green light to the first reading of the bill “On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Sphere of Countering Corruption.”

This bill is designed to tighten the screws on corruption within state bodies and pave the way for a cleaner legislative landscape.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the bill envisages the complete elimination of fines for corruption offenses.

“Such persons will receive real terms. There will not be any fines and no possibility to avoid criminal liability,” Tashiev emphasized.

The bill puts the kibosh on fines for corruption offenses, requiring those who’ve danced with the devil to strike a plea deal and fully make amends for any material damage, serving no less than half the minimum stretch behind bars.

Moreover, the bill stipulates stringent measures, including the disqualification of candidates for military service, law enforcement agencies, or bailiff units if their spouse or close relatives have been convicted of a serious or particularly serious crime, or if a criminal case against the candidate has been dismissed on non-rehabilitative grounds.

Additionally suggested is an obligatory, lifetime ban on occupying municipal and state offices for those found guilty of corruption violations.

