Kyrgyzstan invites EIB to hop on board in raising Kambarata-1 HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 5. Kyrgyzstan has invited the European Investment Bank (EIB) to actively collaborate and jointly implement the Kambarata-1 HPP (hydropower plant) construction project, Chairman of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov said during a meeting with EIB Vice President Kyriacos Kakouris today, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Japarov drove home that a mere 13 percent of Kyrgyzstan's water-energy potential is being put to good use, shining a light on the country's treasure trove of untapped resources just waiting to be harnessed for a clean energy transition.

He indicated that the effective execution of the CASA-1000 (Central Asia-South Asia) project exemplified the capacity of international financial institutions to unify their endeavors and attain substantial outcomes.

"This positive experience will be valuable for the implementation of the largest energy project in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan – the Kambarata-1 HPP construction project.

Given the strategic importance of this project for the development of the energy sector, reducing dependence on electricity imports, and ensuring an environmentally clean future, we invite the EIB to actively cooperate and jointly implement the Kambarata-1 HPP construction," Japarov explained.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for building logistics centers for storing agricultural products, as well as projects in the areas of transportation, tourism, and digitalization.

The EIB vice president expressed readiness to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly emphasizing the importance of large-scale regional projects, such as the Kambarata-1 HPP and transportation projects.

To note, construction of the Kambarata-1 HPP is planned to begin in 2025, and the first hydraulic unit will be commissioned in 2028. The preliminary cost of the project is $4.5–5 billion, and the plant capacity is 1,860 MW. The hydropower plant is expected to produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel