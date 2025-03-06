Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam bolster ties owing to new bilateral deals

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. A series of bilateral documents were signed during the official visit of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev to Vietnam, Trend reports.

In particular, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính signed a Joint Statement on the results of the visit, held on March 6-7.

The following documents were also signed:

- Agreement on cooperation in education between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Vietnam;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Justice of Vietnam on legal cooperation;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

In the meeting that followed the signing, Kasymaliev noted that Vietnam is one of the important and reliable partners for Kyrgyzstan in the Southeast Asian region.

“Our countries share common approaches to issues of global and regional security and stability. I am confident that the intensification of our interaction will bring Kyrgyz-Vietnamese relations to a new level and give them additional dynamics,” he said.

Kasymaliyev noted the positive dynamics in the development of trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam, emphasizing that the volume of trade turnover has increased almost 13 times from 2019 through 2024.