China encourages local companies to invest in Tajikistan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. China encourages local companies to invest in Tajikistan and strengthen the alignment of production capacities, said the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Trend reports via news.cgtn.com.

"China has become Tajikistan's most important partner for trade and investment. Our country is ready to make joint efforts with Tajikistan to bring bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level," Yi said.

Moreover, Yi noted that China is willing to explore new areas of cooperation with Tajikistan and support the country in realizing its main strategic goals of development in energy, transportation, etc.

Ibrohim, for his part, praised the high level of mutual trust between the two heads of state and the steady progress in their comprehensive strategic cooperation, describing China as a great, friendly neighbor of Tajikistan.