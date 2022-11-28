Tajikistan, Azerbaijan actively cooperating in trade, economic, investment and energy sectors - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Currently, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are actively cooperating in the trade, economic, investment and energy sectors, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli told Trend.

"Tajikistan has always attached particular importance to the development of trade, economic, humanitarian, and educational relations with Azerbaijan," Soli emphasized.

Touching upon the issue of energy cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan underlined that at present the two countries are closely cooperating in the field of oil products and the aluminum industry.

"We are especially actively using the transit and communication potential of Azerbaijan. Cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture is also being actively established," he noted.

In addition, Soli stressed that to date, the number of Tajik students studying at Azerbaijani universities has sharply increased.