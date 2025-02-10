Tajikistan's social insurance and pension budget surpasses 2024 target

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 10. In 2024, Tajikistan's social insurance and pension budget received a total of 4.864 billion somoni ($448.4 million) in social taxes, exceeding the planned amount by 418.7 million somoni ($38.6 million), Trend reports.

This was reported during a press conference of the Social Insurance and Pensions Agency under the Government of Tajikistan.

The expenditure side of the agency's budget for the 2024 reporting year amounted to 4.677 billion somoni ($431.2 million).

During this period, the following activities were funded: pension payments to 836,690 pensioners amounting to 4.291 billion somoni ($395.6 million); social benefits totaling 377.9 million somoni ($34.8 million); employment policy measures worth 17.2 million somoni ($1.5 million); and reimbursement of expenses for pensioner banking services to Amonatbank in the amount of 26.5 million somoni ($2.4 million).

To note, by a decree from President Emomali Rahmon, starting from September 1, 2025, insurance, labor, and social pensions, as well as related supplements and the basic pension, will be increased by 10 percent according to the relevant article.