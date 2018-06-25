Turkmenistan to take part in oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi

25 June 2018 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

"Turkmengas" State Concern intends to take part in the international oil and gas exhibition-conference "ADIPEC-2018" scheduled for November 12-15 this year in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the Turkmen government said in a statement.

This issue was discussed at the government meeting. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the energy policy of Turkmenistan is aimed at the comprehensive development of the domestic fuel and energy complex, its diversification and dynamic integration into the global energy system.

The head of state instructed to organize a large-scale national exposition for this representative show, designed to demonstrate the achievements and industrial potential of the domestic fuel and energy sector, to acquaint representatives of world business with the large energy projects implemented in Turkmenistan, including the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI).

According to the report of British Petroleum (BP) Company, Turkmenistan occupies the fourth place in the world for its natural gas reserves and at this stage sells this raw material to China and in the Iranian direction.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Roaming agreement of Etisalat with Karabakh Telecom terminated: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Turkmenistan discusses cooperation with World Customs Organization
Economy news 12:48
Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector
Arab World 12:39
Ashgabat preparing summit of heads of IFAS states-founders
Turkmenistan 23 June 14:49
Gas transportation - key issue for Turkmenistan, UN says
Turkmenistan 22 June 17:00
Levy tax rates on car owners made public in Turkmenistan
Economy news 22 June 16:26
OPEC+ deal is platform open to all producers – UAE minister
Oil&Gas 22 June 16:25
Turkmen gas concern to buy pipes, metal products via tender
Tenders 22 June 14:46
Turkmenistan, Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 22 June 13:28
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 22 June 10:06
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of school in Tajikistan
Tenders 22 June 09:58
Turkmenistan investing in environmental projects
Economy news 21 June 17:03
Ashgabat proposes to establish special UN structure on water issues for Central Asia
Kazakhstan 21 June 16:55
UN, State Bank of Turkmenistan sign memo on SDGs
Economy news 21 June 15:50
Turkmenistan to hold road show on attracting funding for the TAPI project
Oil&Gas 21 June 15:22
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 21 June 12:46
UN supports efforts of Turkmenistan to improve state financial system
Turkmenistan 21 June 12:45
Turkmenistan eyes to stabilize prices in domestic market
Economy news 21 June 10:01