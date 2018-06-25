Turkmenistan to take part in oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

"Turkmengas" State Concern intends to take part in the international oil and gas exhibition-conference "ADIPEC-2018" scheduled for November 12-15 this year in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the Turkmen government said in a statement.

This issue was discussed at the government meeting. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the energy policy of Turkmenistan is aimed at the comprehensive development of the domestic fuel and energy complex, its diversification and dynamic integration into the global energy system.

The head of state instructed to organize a large-scale national exposition for this representative show, designed to demonstrate the achievements and industrial potential of the domestic fuel and energy sector, to acquaint representatives of world business with the large energy projects implemented in Turkmenistan, including the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI).

According to the report of British Petroleum (BP) Company, Turkmenistan occupies the fourth place in the world for its natural gas reserves and at this stage sells this raw material to China and in the Iranian direction.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news